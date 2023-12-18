ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson mother’s son will remain behind bars for half a century after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his mother to death in September 2022.

Liam Hart, 29, pleaded guilty in Madison County Court on Monday to one count of murder. A judge sentenced him to serve 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

According to previous reports, Hart’s mother, Janet Hart, was found in late September 2022 lying on the floor in a pool of her own blood on Indy’s near north side. Janet Hart was discovered by her daughter, who frantically called 911 after coming to check on her mother and finding the front door wide open.

Booking photo of Jiam Hart

The daughter told police that her mother had recently been in an argument with her brother, Jiam Hart. Jiam reportedly had been acting erratic and was spitting and yelling at his mother in the days before the deadly stabbing.

Previous reports reveal that Janet Hart penned a petition, just a few weeks before her death, asking that her son be committed to a group home due to believing he was a danger to himself and others. Janet said her son suffered from paranoia and hallucinations.

The petition ended up being found on the table next to the bloody spot where Janet was stabbed by Jiam multiple times.

Police ended up speaking to Jiam after the deadly stabbing. Jiam reportedly drifted from unfocused to stubborn to peculiar during the interview with police. He eventually told officers that they’d already solved the case.

“You are a detective,” he reportedly said. “If you say you saw things and (my sister) said she saw things then what do you have?”

“You solved it!” he declared. “What else do you want me to say?”

Jiam ultimately pleaded guilty to murder.