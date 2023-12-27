ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is under arrest after reportedly speeding around in a vehicle with his ex-girlfriend trapped in the passenger seat.

Moises Lopez-Ramirez, 29, is charged with kidnapping, a Level 5 felony; conversion, a Level 5 felony; and battery resulting in bodily damage, a Level 6 felony. He was arrested on Wednesday on charges that stemmed from a May 22 incident.

According to court documents, on May 22, 2023, officers were called to the St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson at roughly 3:20 a.m. on report of a possible battery.

Police spoke to two victims, one being the ex-girlfriend of Lopez-Ramirez.

According to the ex, she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that Lopez-Ramirez was driving when he suddenly took off at a high rate of speed. The passenger door was reportedly still open while he reached speeds of 80 miles per hour, grabbing at her arms and wrists and not allowing her to exit the vehicle.

The second victim followed Lopez-Ramirez and when his vehicle at last stopped somewhere out in the country, Lopez-Ramirez and the second victim reportedly got into a heated argument with Lopez-Ramirez punching the second victim in the face.

The two victims ended up driving to the hospital with Lopez-Ramirez following them in another vehicle. The victims reported Lopez-Ramirez to security, causing him to run off and leave his vehicle in the parking lot.

Police were unable to locate Lopez-Ramirez and a warrant was eventually issued for his arrest. Lopez-Ramirez was finally arrested on his charges after Christmas.