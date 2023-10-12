ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman told police that a man beat her and forced her into performing a sex act before then attempting to prevent her from calling police.

Mark’Quan Darrell Lee, 25, is charged with two counts of rape, a Level 3 felony, along with felony counts of sexual battery and confinement.

Booking photo of Mark’Quan D Lee (Madison Co. Sheriff)

According to court documents, Anderson police responded to a home in the 2400 block of Locust Street on Sunday after 911 dispatch received text messages about a woman being held against her will.

Police arrived and reported hearing a woman calling out for help inside the back of the residence.

After Lee and the victim exited the home under police command, officers spoke with the victim who claimed that Lee had battered her and forced her into performing a sex act she didn’t want to perform. She said Lee then threatened her and wouldn’t let her call police.

The woman ended up bracing herself against a bedroom door to keep Lee out while she texted 911, according to the documents.

Court documents reveal that Lee denied all allegations against him and said he wouldn’t speak further without a lawyer.

Lee reportedly was on parole from prison at the time of the alleged rape. Court records show Lee has a long criminal history including armed robbery, battery, assisting a criminal, drug charges and more.