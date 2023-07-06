ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man is being charged after with child molestation after police say he had sexual relations with a 4-year-old girl.

Police say 35-year-old Tyler J. Knotts was arrested in June for a reported April incident on two felony counts of child molestation.

Court documents detail the investigation began on April 11 when the girl’s mother took her to a local hospital in Anderson after she complained of pain in her genital area.

Investigators say the girl told interviewers that the sexual relations took place about four times. While at the hospital, Knotts tried to reach the girl’s mother over 23 times on her cellphone.

The probable cause affidavit claims Knotts told the girl “not to tell anyone” about the sexual relations. The mother told investigators that Knotts had also been sending messages and exchanging photos with a 15-year-old girl.

Tyler Knotts booking photo (Anderson Police Department)

Knotts called 911 after the interviews telling police that someone was breaking into his home and it was later found to be the girl’s mother who had lived there.

Court documents say Knotts agreed to an interview by investigators and told them that he contacted DCS after learning the allegations filed against him. He also gave consent to police for a DNA swab.

Knotts denied any allegations of molestation against him but claimed the girl’s mother was not happy with him after a recent trip she took to Florida.

He added that the little girl told her mother “yes” when asked if a “specific person” touched her inappropriately about four months prior.

Knotts was arrested and charged with child molestation when a defendant is at least 21 years old, Level 1 Felony and child molesting a child under age 14, Level 4 Felony.

He had an initial hearing scheduled for July 5 at 1 p.m.