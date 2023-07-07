WILKINSON, Ind. — A 33-year-old Anderson man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run in Hancock County in late June.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the Hancock County Circuit Court, Aaron Magee has been charged with one count of “leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury,” a level 4 felony. This is in relation to an alleged hit-and-run that occurred near Wilkinson on June 17.

Officials said that deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an accident in the area of 520 South Main Street in Wilkinson on June 17. When crews arrived, they found a juvenile male that appeared to have been hit by a vehicle while he was on his bike.

During the investigation, deputies found that the car involved in the incident was a 2008 Saturn Aura, which allegedly belonged to Magee. When deputies went to Magee’s home, they saw the vehicle in the garage, with “heavy damage to the driver’s side front windshield.”

When detectives interviewed Magee, he said, according to the documents, that the damage to the car occurred when a deer jumped out in front of the car. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found what they believed to be human hair, as well as “potential DNA evidence,” on the windshield of the vehicle. They also alleged that the damage to the bike appeared to be consistent with the damage to the vehicle.

In the affidavit, officials said that the juvenile male involved in the incident, who was not named by the department, was involved in a “catastrophic, near fatal crash,” stressing that the injuries would have been fatal without medical attention.

According to court documents, Magee’s jury trial is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Hancock County Circuit Court. A pretrial conference is also scheduled in this case for 1:30 p.m. on August 31.