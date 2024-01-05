ANDERSON, Ind. — Chesterfield police arrested a man accused of starting three separate fires in a mobile home park over the last three months.

Tristin J. Clemons, 19, was arrested on Thursday. He faces three counts of arson in Madison County Circuit Court, all Level 4 felonies.

Tristin Clemons (Madison Co. Jail)

According to East Madison Fire Territory of Chesterfield, Clemons was arrested after a joint investigation was conducted by Chesterfield police and the fire territory into three separate fires which all occurred at Clemons’ home in Deerfield Run Pointe Mobile Home Park.

The fires all occurred in the last three months at a mobile home on Scotch Pine Drive.

Court records indicate the fires took place on Oct. 29, Nov. 13 and Jan. 2.

According to court records, prosecutors seek to file a habitual offender enhancement in addition to Clemons’ arson charges. If granted, the enhancement would add additional time to his sentence.

If convicted, Clemons could face up to 12 years in prison for a Level 4 felony charge.