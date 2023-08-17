ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson drug dealer will serve 10 years in federal prison after admitting to police that he sold drugs that were supplied to him by a man from Mexico.

Robert Solomon, 38, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Solomon’s Anderson home was raided on Aug. 16, 2021, by the Madison County Drug Task Force following a year-long investigation into drug trafficking activity.

In Solomon’s home, police found 97 grams of meth squirreled away inside a purple Crown Roya bag hidden in the kitchen. Police also found 85 grams of “crack” cocaine along with handguns, digital scales and other drug dealing items like vacuum sealers.

Solomon was taken into custody shortly afterward by Anderson police officers during a traffic violation stop. A K-9 alerted the officer during the traffic stop leading to officers uncovering $41,369 in cash hidden inside a cereal box.

Court documents detail that Soloman admitted to officers that he had been trafficking drugs for at least a year and was supplied by a man from Mexico.

“We know that a majority of the meth plaguing our streets ultimately comes from international cartels operating across the southern border,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Cutting off suppliers who are responsible for selling and transporting drugs from transnational criminal organizations is a priority of federal law enforcement.”

Solomon was ordered to serve five years of probation after his prison sentence.