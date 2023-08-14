UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m., IMPD has confirmed that three children listed in this AMBER Alert have been located safely. Kevin Dempsey, who IMPD listed as a suspect in the disappearance and the children’s father, has not been located.

Original story below.

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued for three kids missing from Indianapolis as police search for a suspect listed in their disappearance.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of three children, all under the age of 8, who went missing Monday morning in Indy. IMPD has named a man, who has the same last name as 2 of the kids, as a suspect in the disappearance.

According to an AMBER Alert issued by IMPD on Monday afternoon, 39-year-old Kevin Lamar Dempsey is a suspect in the disappearance of three children.

Kevin Dempsey is described as a 6’1″, 165-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang convertible with the Indiana license plate number KEVIN5. A photo of him, provided by IMPD, is below.

The three children were listed in the AMBER Alert as victims.

The three children, IMPD said, were last seen around 10 a.m. Monday somewhere in Indy. There are believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is being asked to call IMPD at (317) 327-6541 or 911. You can also call (317) 262-TIPS to remain anonymous.