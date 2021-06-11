Altercation leads to man shot in the neck downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis .

IMPD says they were sent to Meridian and South streets for a report of a person shot just after 3 a.m. Officer found a man who had been shot in the neck.

An altercation of some sort had happened outside, and gun shots were heard by IMPD officers. While the victim was originally transported in critical condition, he was last described as stable.

Police also made three arrests in connection to a pursuit that may be related to the shooting.