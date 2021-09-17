Alleged serial rapist arrested in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) announced a man was arrested Friday in connection with several sexual assaults.

Darrell Goodlow, 37, of Indianapolis is accused of at least eight home invasion sexual assaults ranging back to 2020. He was reportedly arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday on the east side.

Police say more information about this case will be announced during a press conference on Monday. A booking photo for Goodlow has not been provided yet.

IMPD said the FBI and Lawrence Police Department assisted in the arrest.

This story is developing.