NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies swept across locations in Hamilton and Marion counties Thursday as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged criminal activity.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, investigators served search warrants at eight locations, including four Hamilton County spas. It was spurred by an investigation launched in December 2020 in response to allegations of “alleged criminal activity occurring at the businesses,” according to police.

In addition to the four businesses, authorities also executed search warrants at four residential locations in Noblesville, Fishers, Westfield and Indianapolis.

Here are the four businesses included:

Lucky Foot Spa, 17867 Cumberland Road, Noblesville, IN 46060

Longevity Body & Foot Spa, 175 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, IN 46060

Classic Spa, 1128 South Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Comfort Spa, 14093 Mundy Drive, Fishers, IN 46038

Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Revenue, Indiana State Police, Fishers Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, Westfield Police Department, Noblesville Planning Department (Code Enforcement) and Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Noblesville police said the effort also included Prevail, Inc., an organization that “strives to empower victims of crime and abuse on their path to healing, while engaging the community to support safe, healthy relationships.”

Police said no arrests were made during Thursday’s operation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no additional details were available. No criminal charges have been filed.

Anyone with information should contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 317-776-6371.