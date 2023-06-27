ALEXANDRIA, Ind. – The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office charged an Alexandria man in a child molestation case.

Alexandria police arrested 33-year-old Lance V. Hitchens last Tuesday on two counts of child molestation.

Court documents detail a string of events where Hitchens is accused of touching a 7-year-old girl, dating back to August 2017. The girl had reported during a “Kids Talk” interview that Hitchens had performed a sexual act, with investigators even highlighting different body parts to confirm what Hitchens had touched.

In 2017 Hitchens denied the allegations and said “the girl had an interest in sex and was trying to get attention.”

The girl was interviewed for a follow-up in 2018 and when asked if Hitchens touched her private body parts, she responded, “Uh no, not this year” and “not in a long time.”

In December 2020, the girl reported another previous sexual incident involving Hitchens and said he’d been caught on a video chat grabbing her posterior.

On June 15, 2023, a second victim told a Department of Child Services (DCS) employee about a reported rape by Hitchens during a 2018 birthday party. At the time the girl was 8 years old.

She said Hitchens “used an object” on her private parts while she was changing into pool clothes. The now 13-year-old girl added that Hitchens used the object “in the same way he would’ve done if it was him” and that she felt “uncomfortable.”

Hitchens identified himself in a photograph taken at the party during an interview on June 20 but denied the allegations of rape. He was arrested by Alexandria police.

Hitchens was charged with two counts of child molestation. He had been previously convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2008 in Henry County.

The case had an initial pretrial hearing on June 26 at 1 p.m.