ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — An Alexandria man is under arrest for child molestation after a young girl accused him of touching her inappropriately.

Brandon L. Martin, 29, was arrested on Wednesday. He’s charged with one count of child molestation, a Level 4 felony.

Booking photo of Brandon L. Martin (Madison County Jail)

According to court documents, a girl who attends an Anderson school told an instructor teaching a body safety class that she had been touched inappropriately by Martin two years ago.

The girl told investigators that Martin “suddenly put his hands up my shirt” and then apologized to her after she told him not to touch her there.

Martin denied the allegations, according to court documents, telling officers that he sometimes would play fight with the girl but said he never touched her under her clothes or inappropriately.

If convicted, Martin could face up to 12 years in prison for a Level 4 felony.