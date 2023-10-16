DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — It only took a jury 20 minutes to decide that 30-year-old Cy E. Alley was guilty of brutally gunning down his 59-year-old neighbor with a 12-gauge shotgun on Aug. 23, 2022, in Albany.

Alley was found guilty of murder on Sept. 15 by the Delaware County jury. On Monday, a judge sentenced Alley to 70 years in prison. Alley was given 60 years for the murder conviction and had an additional 10 years tacked on due to a firearm enhancement law which allows five to 20 years to be added to murder convictions where a firearm is used.

Cy Alley (Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Court documents revealed that Alley gunned down his neighbor, Gary Copley, on Aug. 23, 2022.

Alley lived in the 9100 block of North County Road 900 East and had reportedly become convinced that his neighbor was “hacking into his network” and causing electricity issues in Alley’s home.

Alley drove over to Copley’s home to confront him about the issue and exited his vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun in hand. Alley then blasted Copley twice with the shotgun before reloading and firing upon his neighbor with two more rounds. Police ended up finding Copley leaning against his house, dead from his multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents reveal that Alley had no issue admitting to investigators that he shot Copley. Police said Alley was not even remorseful for his actions.

A witness who was out for a walk also oversaw the deadly shooting, documents reveal.

The court noted “the sheer brutality” of the murder when handing down the 70-year prison sentence.

The defense tried to argue insanity and self-defense on Alley’s behalf during the trial, but the jury wasn’t convinced and quickly determined Alley’s guilt.

“Cy Alley has now been held accountable for brutally executing Gary Copley in his own driveway,” said Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman. “Although nothing can bring Gary Copley back, it is my sincere hope that this will be the first step in the healing process for Gary’s family and friends.”