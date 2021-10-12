Adult, juvenile injured after alleged dispute leads to shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An adult male and a juvenile male were both wounded in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police investigated a shots fired call just after midnight at an apartment complex on Wellington Avenue, near the intersection of 30th Street and N. Franklin Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who been shot and had non life threatening injuries. A juvenile was later found who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the two people that were injured were the only ones involved in the shooting.

“We’re not really sure what exactly happened, but it appeared that those two individuals were shooting at each other at one point,” said Kerry Buckner, IMPD’s Night Watch commander.

Investigators suspect the incident started at a gathering in an apartment and ended up in the parking lot. Shell casings were found both inside and outside.

Police say not all witnesses were cooperative, which could be a hurdle in the investigation.

IMPD is also investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Monday on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting in the 3100 block of E. 46th Street. No arrests have been made.