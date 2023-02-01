INDIANAPOLIS – An accused serial bank robber and her daughter now face federal charges in connection with multiple bank robberies in the Indianapolis area.

Sierra Hunt was indicted on four counts of bank robbery; her daughter, Shamiya Hunt, was indicated on one count each of bank robbery and attempted bank robbery, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana last month.

As a result of the federal case, local charges against both women have been dismissed.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Sierra Hunt in April 2022 after she was accused of robbing four banks in the span of seven days. She was at it again in October, investigators said, targeting a pair of Indianapolis-area banks. She had been awaiting trial in November.

Her daughter aided her efforts during an attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Speedway and a Regions Bank on Indy’s north side on Oct. 25. Both cases involved a red Honda Accord; a red Honda had also been linked to the April robberies, police said.

During an April 11 robbery at the Chase Bank located on Cunningham Road in Speedway, the suspect handed over a note written on the back of a Family Dollar receipt that said:

“NO DYE PACKS! DO NOT GET ANYONE HURT! 20’S, 10’S, 5’S 100’S only! ANY DYE PACKS AND 2 men will come in and start hurting people! KEEP ONE HAND WHERE I CAN SEE IT AT ALL times!”

Investigators were able to trace the receipt back to Sierra Hunt through a debit card purchase and surveillance video from a Family Dollar store on April 10.

She and her daughter targeted the same Cunningham Road Chase location on Oct. 25, although they didn’t get away with any cash.

Sierra Hunt is accused of stealing more than $26,000 during the April robberies. Her daughter is accused of stealing about $750 during the Oct. 25 robbery at the Regions Bank on 86th Street.

The April robberies:

April 9, 2022; Chase Bank at 6910 W. 38th St. ; $6,500 stolen

April 11, 2022; Chase Bank at 2302 Cunningham Rd.; $7,255 stolen

April 13, 2022; Chase Bank at 8751 Michigan Rd.; $3,000 stolen

April 15, 2022; Chase Bank at 3721 S. East St.; $9,900 stolen

The October robberies:

Oct. 25, 2022; Regions Bank at 1250 E. 86th St.; $750 stolen

Oct. 25, 2022; Chase Bank at 2302 Cunningham Rd.; attempted robbery