79-year-old woman wounded in drive-by shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old woman was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting while in her home on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 1:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of N. Exeter Avenue near 21st and Tibbs.

Police said the 79-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Numerous shell casings were lying in the street outside the woman’s home. Police said, however, that it is not clear at this time if the woman’s home was intentionally targeted or whether it is a case of mistaken identity by the shooter(s).

No vehicle description of the suspect vehicle has been obtained at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.