INDIANAPOLIS – Seven people died in a series of unrelated shootings around Indianapolis and Marion County over the weekend.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified six of the victims on Monday. The identity of the seventh person was still pending. The victims were all under the age of 30.

This weekend’s deadly incidents ranged from a quadruple shooting on Broad Ripple Avenue to a shooting outside a food truck.

Here’s what we know so far.

Bischoff Drive in Beech Grove, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Officers with the Beech Grove Department arrived in the 2400 block of Bischoff Drive around noon on Saturday after a person was shot on a sidewalk. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died before he could be taken to an area hospital, police said. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 29-year-old Bryton Paul Wilmot.

Beech Grove Deputy Chief Tom Hurrle said the shooting stemmed from an “ongoing fight” that started at a nearby hotel and spilled over into an apartment complex.

Police were narrowing down their list of suspects and checking available footage from nearby home surveillance cameras.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

North Concord Street, Saturday, 12:38 p.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said a woman was shot on the near west side before 12:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of North Concord Street.

They found a woman shot at the location. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 19-year-old Samanta Yaqueline Lucas.

Broad Ripple Avenue, Sunday, 2 a.m.

Three people were killed following a quadruple shooting on Broad Ripple Avenue early Sunday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue near Guilford Avenue around 2 a.m. They found four people had been shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

One of the hospitalized individuals later died, police said.

As of Monday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office had identified two of the individuals killed as 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer and 24-year-old Tywain Henning. The identity of the third person was still pending.

IMPD said a disturbance led to the shooting; hundreds of people were out and about at the time.

“Again, you had about, when I talked to the incident commander, 400-500 people out here,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “It’s just blatant disrespect… blatant disrespect. It’s certainly disturbing. The message is we are going to hold you accountable and responsible if you pick up a firearm and try to hurt someone. It’s all about conflict resolution. We continuously visit that word, conflict resolution and again, it’s certainly disturbing.”

N. Tremont Street, Sunday, 7:53 p.m.

IMPD said a woman died Sunday night following a shooting on Indy’s near west side.

Officers were called at 7:53 p.m. to the 500 block of N. Tremont Street on reports of a person shot.

They found a 24-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital where she later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified her as 24-year-old Jordyn Cheyenne Pierce.

Evidence suggested the shooting happened on a sidewalk on the west side of Tremont Street, IMPD said.

W. 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, IMPD responded to a shooting at W. 27th St. & Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. on the near northwest side.

They located man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken in critical condition to IU Health Methodist Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified him as 25-year-old Bomani Marsh.

Police said the shooting happened outside a food truck.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information about any of the incidents should contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).