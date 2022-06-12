INDIANAPOLIS — 7 people are recovering after at least five different shootings across the city overnight.

Two women are in critical condition after one shooting occurred at an east side apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Lake Marina Apartment Complex just before 2:00 a.m. and found two women with gunshot wounds. They were later transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

A short time later, police were called to an east side gas station at the intersection of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Officers found a man just after 2:30 a.m. at the Marathon and was transported to an area hospital.

Police also responded to Beeler Avenue on report of another person shot. Officers located the victim and that victim was last listed as awake and breathing.

Police had four different walk-ins of people with gunshots at area hospitals overnight.

Three of which came at Community Hospital East just after 2:30 a.m. The last walked in at Community Hospital North just a few hours later.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, then you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

We will continue to update this article as we receive more information from police.