PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Over six pounds of fentanyl and two guns were recovered last week by the Plainfield Police Department during a traffic stop.

A PPD officer initially saw a black Dodge passenger car exit from a business around 2:20 a.m. on May 4 near the intersection of Perry Road and S.R 267, police said. After seeing several traffic violations, the officer pulled the car over.

There were two occupants in the vehicle, police said, and while talking with them the officer saw signs of narcotics present in the vehicle and a firearm. He then called for a second officer to the scene for officer safety.

This, along with other suspicious indicators, led to both people being asked to exit the vehicle. A Probable Cause search of the vehicle revealed 6.5 pounds of suspected Fentanyl pills, two firearms and a large amount of money, police said.

The owner of the vehicle was arrested and charged with narcotics related offenses, but as a reminder is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.