BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove detained six people while responding to a report of shots fired Wednesday morning.

Police were sent to the Willow Glen apartments around 4 a.m. (near Shelbyville Road and S. 9th Avenue).

Responding officers heard the shots when they arrived on scene and were able to narrow where the sounds were coming from to one apartment.

After an initial refusal to come out, people inside the apartment came out and were detained.

Six were detained total. It’s unclear if any of them have been arrested at this point.

Surrounding apartments were evacuated.

Police do not believe anyone was hurt but are waiting on a warrant to further search the apartment.