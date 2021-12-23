5 shootings under investigation in Indy from late Wednesday into early Thursday

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating five reported shootings that stretched across the city from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

6 p.m. Wednesday

The first incident happened at 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of N. Michigan Road. The only information is the victim was found to be awake and breathing after the shooting.

9:35 p.m. Wednesday

A person was described to be stable after walking in to Community Hospital North with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear where the actual shooting occurred.

10:35 p.m. Wednesday

A man was left in serious condition after police say he was found shot in the neck and torso at the intersection of 38th Street and Riley Avenue on the east side.

12:32 a.m. Thursday

Community Hospital East reported a walk-in shooting victim at its facility on North Ritter Avenue. Police believe the actual shooting happened in the 6000 block of E. 11th Street. The victim is stable at last check.

2:59 a.m. Thursday

IMPD says a man was shot in the leg on the near east side. This was reported in the 2600 block of E. Michigan Street. He was also described as stable.

No suspect information is available in any of the five shootings.