INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the burglary took place at around midnight. on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. Police said the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the burglary and no one was hurt.

One of the suspects was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine, according to police.

In Ring doorbell footage released by police, a Black woman with long braids and a white tanktop can be seen walking up to the door with her face uncovered. More footage captures several more suspects who approach the door with faces partially covered. The handgun can be spotted in one of the suspects hands while another suspect wearing glasses opens the door while trying to keep his hands tucked into his sleeves.

Police hope by releasing the images and video that members of the public will recognize one or more of the suspects and come forward with the identities of those responsible for the crime.

Investigators did not say what was taken in the burglary or release any further information.

Police ask anyone who may recognize any of the suspects or have any information about the burglary to call IMPD North District at (317) 327-6100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.