INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 43-year-old man Sunday for his alleged role in a fatal stabbing that occurred last week in downtown Indianapolis.

The incident occurred when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 5 p.m. May 19 to an area near the Indiana War Memorial for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival to the 300 block of N. Meridian St., officers said they found a woman with at least one stab wound.

According to police, both a bystander and an IMPD officer provided first aid to the woman, later identified as 24-year-old Taylor George. She was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital where police said she died a short time later.

Witnesses told IMPD officers that the stabbing suspect had ran from the scene on foot, a police report said. Homicide detectives then spoke with additional bystanders and reviewed video footage, revealing Agripino Rivera, 43, as a potential suspect.

IMPD officers, along with FBI Safe Streets Task Force members, found Agripino on Sunday and detained him. Homicide detectives subsequently arrested him, police said, with a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions, IMPD said. At this time, no booking photo is available of Agripino.