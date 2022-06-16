INDIANAPOLIS — Several firearms, including four rifles and five loaded handguns, were seized by IMPD after a series of arrests in Indianapolis, with four teenagers among those arrested.

Rifle seized; 16 and 15-year-old arrested

Photo provided by IMPD

Police made the first arrest on Saturday, June 11 after police were alerted of a disturbance in downtown Indianapolis in the 100 block of W. Maryland Street.

Police were monitoring live cameras at the Incident Analysis Center and observed a group of juveniles, including one believed to in possession of a firearm.

That information was relayed to officers at the scene. They say they came into contact with the group and saw one 16-year-old with a bulge in the shape of a rifle in one of his pant legs.

Police seized the rifle from the teenager and took him into custody. IMPD also arrested a 15-year-old juvenile who was in dangerous possession of a firearm.

Both juveniles were transported to the Marion County Juvenile Center.

Arrest for unlawful possession

Police made another arrest on Saturday after a Southwest District Violence Reduction Team & Violent Crimes Task Force investigation.

They were in the 5700 block of Wilkins Street on the west side when they observed a wanted subject get inside a car.

IMPD stopped the vehicle, detained the subjects, and got a search warrant. A firearm was located.

Police arrested the wanted subject, 20-year-old Sao Sorsor Jr. for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Lemuel Gathing, 18, was also arrested for carrying a handgun without a license possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.

5 loaded handguns, 3 loaded rifles seized

As a result of Wilkins Street investigation, IMPD executed a search warrant for a residence in the 2300 block of Hoyt Avenue.

Police say the residence had been the subject of multiple shots fired runs.

Photo provided by IMPD

During the search, police found and seized five loaded handguns and three loaded rifles. As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Randall Hill unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.

A 21-year-old was arrested for dealing in marijuana.

Teens arrested for dangerous possession of firearm

Photo provided by IMPD

On Sunday, police were involved in a pursuit after a driver failed to stop for a traffic stop in the 1600 block of S. State Street.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed in the 900 block of E. Maryland Street.

Police say the driver bailed from the car but was detained a short time later.

The driver was identified as a 15-year-old and was arrested for resisting law enforcement and dangerous possession of a firearm.

A 16-year-old passenger inside the vehicle was also arrested for dangerous possession of a firearm.