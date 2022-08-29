INDIANAPOLIS — After a weekend that saw a deadly shooting involving soldiers from the Netherlands, the violence spilled over into early Monday as four people were shot and one person was killed in a stabbing in separate incidents across Indianapolis.

The stabbing happened around 1:08 a.m. a little more than two miles from the University of Indianapolis campus. Monday also happens to be the first day of classes. Police do not believe the stabbing involved students or that any threat remains to the campus at large.

Brill Road stabbing

A man was found fatally stabbed in the 2900 block of Brill Road, near Troy Avenue and Madison Avenue. Police say the call originally came in as a disturbance in a backyard. Information is limited at this time.

4 separate shootings

Four shootings happened in Indianapolis from around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to 4:30 a.m. Monday, IMPD confirmed.

The most recent shooting sent police to the east side to the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue. The victim in this shooting is in critical condition. We’re still gathering information as the investigation is in the early stages.

Before that, at around 12:45 a.m., a person was shot on W. Washington Street, in between S. Belleview Place and S. Mount Avenue on the near west side. The only information about the victim available is that the person is “awake and breathing.”

The two shootings that happened late Sunday left two people in critical condition.

According to a police report, a woman was shot around 9:25 p.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of N. College Avenue. She was last said to be in critical condition.

College Avenue shooting

A few hours later at 11:47 p.m., police found another person in critical condition on Michigan Road near the intersection of Westlane Road.

This call originally came in as a pedestrian struck, but police say the victim was actually shot.

IMPD is investigating two crime scenes in connection to the shooting: a gas station and an address in the middle of the 7100 block of Michigan Road.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.