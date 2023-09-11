INDIANAPOLIS — Four different convicted robbers were sentenced in federal court after a string of robberies across Indianapolis in 2021.

In Monday’s release, the Southern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the total sentencing was over 42 years.

Crystal Daniels, 23, was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Detavion Daniels, 22, was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Aaron Collier, 21, was sentenced to a little over 11 years in prison (135 months) after pleading guilty to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

The two Daniels and Collier were ordered to pay $1,420 in restitution.

Brandon Brinson, 25, was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to interference with commerce by robbery. Brinson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

Court documents stated that on April 21, 2021, Collier and both of the Daniels entered Cricket Wireless off Arlington Avenue in Indianapolis. They were wearing face masks, ball caps and were carrying backpacks.

Ms. Crystal pretended to shop while Mr. Detavion distracted an employee at the service counter. Collier entered the store last and walked directly to the female employee and “held her at gunpoint while demanding her to open the register.”

The trio was unsuccessful and fled the store.

15 minutes later, police said the trio drove to a Dollar General four miles away and then held another female employee at gunpoint, demanding her to open registers and the safe while she was “on her knees.”

The trio was successfully able to open the safe and take money, dumping it into a bag. Mr. Detavion also robbed a customer of $40 cash and his car keys.

Indianapolis metro police detectives and FBI agents located the getaway vehicle in the parking lot of the Liquor Cabinet.

The trio robbed a nearby Family Dollar using “the same process as before” and leaving in a getaway vehicle. IMPD conducted a traffic stop on the van and searched it. Inside were the four suspects including Brinson, their getaway driver.

Officers had also located the following:

a 10mm semi-automatic handgun.

Black handgun magazine containing 15 live rounds of 10mm ammunition.

6 packs of Newport cigarettes taken from the Family Dollar.

Collier’s face mask.

4 Swisher Sweet cigar packs taken from the Family Dollar.

Blue PPU box of 10mm ammunition containing 5 live rounds.

$187 in loose cash

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers released a statement following the sentencing:

“Every person deserves to feel safe where they live and work. These defendants terrorized and violently robbed innocent employees and customers,’ said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers. “Their violent, senseless crimes have no place in our communities, and we are safer with these individuals behind federal prison bars. I am grateful to the FBI and IMPD for ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions.”