INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old is identified after he was shot and killed at a troubled east side gas station over the weekend.

Just before midnight Friday night, Antwain Turentine Jr. was shot sitting in a car outside the Emerson Food Mart.

The 18-year-old died after being taken to this hospital, while his killer ran away and has not been caught.

The deadly shooting marked the fourth person shot and killed at same food mart in less than four months.

“What can we do to counteract the violence we’re seeing? How many people have to go through the same pain?” said Tansherice Billups.

Billups didn’t know Turentine Jr., but his death felt like déjà vu.

In early April her 22-year-old son, Jyir Billups, died after being shot in the back walking out the front door of the same gas station.

“How many people have to die on this same concrete land, at this same spot? This gas station is not needed,” said Billups.

Family provided photo of Jyir Billups

While her son’s killer was caught on surveillance cameras, police have never released any suspect information and no one has ever been held accountable for that killing.

“It has been absolutely purely hell,” said Billups. “A parent is never supposed to bury their child.”

Sadly, just two weeks after her son was killed, police returned to the same food mart in late April when two more men were shot and killed inside the store.

Martice McGee was eventually arrested and charged with those murders.

Now with a fourth homicide in four months, Billups personally feels like the business should be forced to add security or be shut down.

“At some point the state of Indiana has got to do better solving these cases and holding certain businesses accountable for what happens on their property,” said Billups.

Court records also show Turentine Jr. did have an active warrant for his arrest when he was shot. The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to robbery last year and was put on GPS monitoring which he removed in April.

There were several patrons here at the business when his shooting occurred. Detectives are asking that the patrons who fled the scene for safety call the IMPD Homicide office and let them know what they recall.

Anyone with information about Turentine’s death should contact Detective Doug Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov

Anyone with information about the murder of Jyir Billups should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.