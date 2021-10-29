4 juveniles taken into custody after armed carjacking, chase on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Several juveniles are in custody after an armed carjacking and police chase in Indianapolis Friday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., police got a report of a carjacking on Lakeview Drive on the west side. An IMPD officer then spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one that was carjacked, and a pursuit began.

Graphic depicting chase route

It ended in the 5900 block of Morris Avenue with the driver and passengers of the carjacked vehicle getting out and trying to make a run for it.

Everyone in the car was taken into custody. Police say all four are juveniles, three males and one female. At least one gun was recovered the scene, and investigators say it was displayed during the carjacking.

No one was hurt in either the carjacking or pursuit.

This is the second carjacking investigation involving juveniles this month. On October 20, eight teenagers were taken into custody regarding two carjacked vehicles in Indianapolis and Lawrence.