COLUMBUS, Ind. — Four Columbus residents were recently arrested after an investigative effort from a number of law enforcement entities uncovered alleged criminal narcotics activities taking place at a home in Columbus.

According to a news release from the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, a number of tips and complaints came through the Columbus Police Department that stated narcotics activities were occurring at a home in the 1400 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Mitchner Cowan Bergeron Callahan Some of the drugs seized during recent SWAT search.

The release said that 52-year-old Shelby Mitchner was arrested for one count of possession of methamphetamine on Monday near the home during a traffic stop. During an additional traffic stop of a vehicle seen leaving the home, 40-year-old Kimberly Callahan was arrested for one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Early Wednesday morning, the SWAT team from the Columbus Police Department served a warrant to search the home. During the search, 69-year-old Larry Bergeron and 52-year-old Vanessa Cowan were taken into custody. Officials said in the release that law enforcement seized methamphetamine in the kitchen, the living room and two of the bedrooms of the home. Fentanyl was also located in one of the bedrooms as well as other drug paraphernalia.

The release said that the charges for Bergeron, Cowan and Mitchner are pending and will be determined by the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials also said there is potential for charges against additional individuals as the investigation continues.