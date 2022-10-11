INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds for their suspected roles in two carjackings and a robbery.

Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to IMPD.

On Sept. 26, police say a red Honda Civic was carjacked near the intersection of N. Mitthoefer Rd. A few hours after the car was stolen, it was also used during a robbery in the 3700 block of E. Washington Street.

Stolen Honda Civic (IMPD) Stolen Honda Civic (IMPD)

IMPD robbery detectives then worked with the FBI to track down the Civic on Sept. 27. After a short pursuit, police took two individuals, the two 16-year-olds into custody.

As police continued to investigate, they identified a third suspect, 18-year-old Rodriguez Hunt. He was arrested on October 7.

Rodriguez Hunt booking photo

Aside from the Mitthoeffer carjacking and Washington St. robbery, the suspects are also suspected of a carjacking on Washington St. on Sept. 17.

The three teens have been preliminary charged with robbery.