INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds for their suspected roles in two carjackings and a robbery.
Both of the carjackings and the robbery happened in September, according to IMPD.
On Sept. 26, police say a red Honda Civic was carjacked near the intersection of N. Mitthoefer Rd. A few hours after the car was stolen, it was also used during a robbery in the 3700 block of E. Washington Street.
IMPD robbery detectives then worked with the FBI to track down the Civic on Sept. 27. After a short pursuit, police took two individuals, the two 16-year-olds into custody.
As police continued to investigate, they identified a third suspect, 18-year-old Rodriguez Hunt. He was arrested on October 7.
Aside from the Mitthoeffer carjacking and Washington St. robbery, the suspects are also suspected of a carjacking on Washington St. on Sept. 17.
The three teens have been preliminary charged with robbery.