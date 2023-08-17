INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and two more are in the hospital after a shooting on Indy’s near west side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers received multiples calls around 6:40 p.m. Thursday referencing a shooting in the 500 block of Lynn Street.

Upon arrival to the area, which is near the intersection of W. Michigan Street and White River Parkway on the city’s near west side, IMPD said officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, IMPD Ofc. William Young said, was pronounced dead on scene. The second man was taken to a local hospital. No condition was provided for the second victim.

Meanwhile, Ofc. Young said dispatch also began receiving calls about a person injured in the 2300 block of W. Michigan Street.

IMPD said officers located another adult male there, who investigators believe is related to the Lynn Street victims. This man, Ofc. Young said, had not been shot but was suffering from trauma injuries and taken to a local hospital. His condition was not given.

IMPD officials on scene said they believe all victims in the shooting have been accounted for. Ofc. Young also said that investigators do not think there is a threat to the public and that detectives have identified a person of interest. However, no arrests have been made.