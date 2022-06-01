INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD officers responded to a call of a person shot near the 5100 block of Emerson Village Lane on Indy’s south east side.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim was awake and breathing and sent to a nearby hospital. Soon after, IMPD officers received a call about a second shooting victim that took themselves to St. Francis. The victim is said to be in stable but serious condition.

Then shortly after the second victim walked into St. Francis, IMPD was alerted of a third walk-in victim at Community South Hospital. That victim has been pronounced dead by medical staff.

Preliminary investigation shows that all victims are part of the same incident on Emerson Village Lane. All victims are said to be adult males.