INDIANAPOLIS — Indy saw a rather violent overnight with three people shot in separate shootings, leaving one person in critical condition.

The first shooting occurred just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday when IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of Hendricks Place on report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.

The second shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. when officers were called to Methodist Hospital in regards to a walk-in person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). The victim’s condition and location of the shooting is still unknown.

The third shooting occurred around 1:05 a.m. when IMPD was called to the 11200 block of West 28th Street on report of a person stabbed. When police arrived, they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is said to be in critical condition.