INDIANAPOLIS – Three people convicted of murdering Indianapolis businessman and former IU football player Chris Beaty learned their sentences Wednesday, all being sentenced to over 100 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Alijah Jones to 164 years, Marcus Anderson to 164 years and Nakeyah Shields to 108 years. They all stated intentions to appeal.

Last month, a jury found all three guilty of murder in Beaty’s May 30, 2020, death. It happened after protests in downtown Indianapolis descended into riots.

The trio was part of a group roaming in the vicinity of Delaware, Michigan, Vermont and Talbott streets that police said was responsible for robbing multiple people at gunpoint.

Beaty had walked outside to check on his neighbors amid the chaos in downtown. The 38-year-old former defensive lineman at Indiana University was affectionately known as “Mr. Indianapolis” for his popularity and many connections around the city.

The trial started on May 22, with jury deliberations beginning on May 25. Jurors returned guilty verdicts in the early morning hours of May 26.

Jones was found guilty of one count of murder and eight other counts of armed robbery. Shields was found guilty of one count of murder and seven other counts of armed robbery. Anderson was found guilty of two counts of murder, eight counts of armed robbery charges. A felony charge of pointing a firearm at another was dismissed.

Police identified Jones, Anderson and Shields through video evidence. A fourth suspect, Dorian Murrell, was shot and killed during an altercation hours later. A fifth individual remains unidentified.

Beaty’s mother, Debra Cooper, spent years pursuing justice for her son. While she lived long enough to see the verdict, she will not learn the sentences for her son’s convicted murderers. Cooper died over the weekend.

She had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city alleging police failed to maintain order in downtown Indianapolis. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in February.