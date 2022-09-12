INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped.

Man killed at Dequincy and 18th

The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired.

A man was found in the street. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Woman killed, man shot in arm

About two hours earlier, police also investigated a crime scene on the northeast side. IMPD was seen at the the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue around 10:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Two people were shot in a pick-up truck at the Conoco gas station. A woman in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A male had also been shot in the truck, but police say he was able to get out of the vehicle and flag down officers for help.

He was reportedly shot in the arm.

One man killed, another found pistol whipped

The first shooting in the chain of violence took place around 7:50 p.m. Sunday on the northwest side.

Police received word a person had been shot outside of the El Pastorcito restaurant on Michigan Road, near 79th Street.

A man with gunshot wounds to the chest was found in the parking lot. He died from his injuries at a local hospital. Police say he was a man in his 30s.

IMPD investigate shooting at Michigan and 79th.

Another man in his 20s was located at the scene. Police say he had been pistol whipped. He was treated at the scene.

“The information we have right now is pretty limited. What we know at this point is a disturbance broke out in an adjacent building to the restaurant over here on Michigan Road,” said IMPD Capt. Fred Ilnicki.

Shell casings were found in the parking lot outside of the restaurant, and a gun was recovered on scene.

IMPD said witnesses saw a person of interest run away from the scene.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.