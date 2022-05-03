INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police confirmed at least two males are dead in a triple shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of Caroline Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday. They found three males unresponsive in a vehicle — all with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was listed as critical.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.