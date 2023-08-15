INDIANAPOLIS — The names of three men killed in a pair of shootings in Indianapolis on Monday have been released.

Around 10 o’clock Monday night, neighbors here on Edmondson Avenue heard multiple gunshots and called 911 after seeing a man shot several times on the sidewalk.

“He had one in his stomach that looked like it came out his back and it looks like he turned and had more bullet holes in the back of him,” said neighbor Chris Maxie.

Chris and another neighbor ran outside and tried to put pressure on the victim’s wounds, but 59-year-old Rickey Danner died after being taken to the hospital.

“We were trying to save his life. That’s all we could do,” said Maxie. “She had one rag and I had another rag. We were trying to help. He was shot too many times.”

The victim lived in the same neighborhood with other family and was often seen walking the streets.

For their part, police don’t think Danner was killed at random.

“All we know is that he was standing out on the sidewalk and that it was definitely a targeted attack on this individual for some reason or another,” said IMDP Captain Don Weilhammer.

That murder took place a few hours after a 19-year-old named Marvon Suttle was found shot on Taber street Monday afternoon.

Police now believe that the victim was shot a few miles away at the Country Club Apartments on Betsy Lane before being driven to Tabor Street.

The victim was found in the passenger seat of an SUV in front of a stranger’s home a block away from where his family lives.

Police have identified the person responsible for that shooting, but the suspected shooter was released without being arrested.

Ultimately, it will be up to the Marion County Prosecutors Office to decide if any criminal charges should be filed for the death of the 19-year-old. The investigation is ongoing.

A third victim, identified as 21-year-old Daevion Martin, was also found shot to death around 7 in the morning on East 32nd Street.

That case also remains unsolved.

Anyone with information about Martin’s death should contact Detective Chris Craighill at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov

Anyone with information about Suttle’s death should contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail her at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov

Anyone with information about Danner’s homicide should call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.