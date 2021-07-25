3 injured after shootings in downtown Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital after being shot in downtown Broad Ripple early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue.

Officers arrived to find two women with gunshot wounds. Police say both were taken to area hospitals in “stable condition.”

Minutes later, police responded to another shooting in the area that left a man with a “graze wound,” according to IMPD. He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“There’s a lot of businesses, a lot of travel through this area, and so we did already have officers here on scene prior to these shots even being fired,” said William Young with IMPD.

Anyone with information should call IMPD detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.