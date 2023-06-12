INDIANAPOLIS – Three Indianapolis men will spend several years in federal prison an armed robbery at a Lawrence cellphone store.

Clifford Lewis, Tyrese Turner and Calvin Johnson all pleaded guilty in the November 2020 robbery. U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young sentenced Lewis, 20, to 8 years in federal prison for his role in the case. Turner, 22, was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison in November 2022. Johnson, 21, was given 10 years in June 2022.

According to court documents, the three robbed a T-Mobile store on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence on Nov. 12, 2020. Johnson and Lewis entered the store shortly after 7 p.m. and approached an employee to ask about changing their service plans. The employee noticed Lewis had a pistol secured in a holster in his waistband.

The two approached a second worker; Turner then entered the store with a backpack. Johnson drew his pistol and ordered the second employee to go to the back room.

Once the trio had access to the back room, they removed electronic devices from the safe and put them in Turner’s backpack. They bound the employees, zip-tying their hands and ankles.

After placing several cellphones in the backpack, Lewis began wrapping it in foil. Officers from the Lawrence Police Department arrived at the robbery in progress; they caught Turner and Johnson inside the store. In all, the men took more than 50 devices worth a combined $43,804.30.

Lewis initially escaped before police later took him into custody.

Johnson had a loaded handgun in the right front pocket of his jeans. Police located Lewis’ loaded Glock in a ravine behind the store.

Upon release from federal prison, Lewis will serve 5 years of supervised release, while Turner and Johnson will serve 3 years of supervised release.

The FBI and Lawrence Police Department investigated the case.