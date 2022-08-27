INDIANAPOLIS – Two men are in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Hampton Inn in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds and they were later taken to area hospitals. Two of the men are said to be in critical condition and one in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation by IMPD suggests a disturbance occurred between victims and the suspect(s), resulting in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.