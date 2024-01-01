INDIANAPOLIS – The new year is already off to a violent start in central Indiana.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to multiple overnight incidents, including a deadly shooting and another case currently considered a death investigation.

In all, IMPD confirmed nine people were shot. One person was shot to death, while two others were found dead in a truck with the circumstances surrounding their deaths still under investigation.

The incidents spanned from late New Year’s Eve to early New Year’s morning. Here’s the timeline via IMPD:

11:34 p.m.; 5100 Sandy Forge Dr; 37-year-old male

12:23 a.m.; 11400 Smoothbark Dr; 47-year-old female

1:08 a.m.; 3100 Boulevard Pl; adult male (fatal shooting)

1:30 a.m.; Eskenazi Hospital (walk-in); Possibly occurred near 16th/Tibbs; 39-year-old male

1:36 a.m.; St. Vincent Hospital (walk-in); 23-year-old male

2:49 a.m.; 500 N Moreland Ave; 21-year-old male

3:05 a.m.; Ohio/Delaware; 26-year-old male

3:30 a.m.; 6400 Maidstone Rd; 18-year-old male

4:39 a.m.; 2400 E, Bradbury Ave.; 28-year-old male

5:51 a.m.; Michigan/Grandview; adult male and adult female (death investigation)

This map shows several incidents of overnight violence around the Indianapolis area

Sandy Forge Drive shooting

According to IMPD, just before 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 5100 block of Sandy Forge Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old male outside. The victim was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not release any information regarding a suspect.

Smoothbark Drive shooting

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 11400 Smoothbark Dr.

Police found a 47-year-old woman with injuries that appeared to be consistent with a gunshot graze wound.

The woman was reportedly in good condition, police said.

Boulevard Place shooting

According to IMPD, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Boulevard Place.

When officers arrived, they found a van that had been shot up. Officers then located an adult male with a gunshot wound 20 yards away near the side of a house.

The man was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The deadly shooting marked Indianapolis’ first homicide of 2024.

Walk-in shootings

IMPD reported that a pair of apparent gunshot victims walked into nearby hospitals.

A 39-year-old man showed up at Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. The incident may have happened near 16th and Tibbs, IMPD said.

No other additional information was available.

A second walk-in victim was reported at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street, where a 23-year-old man arrived with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

He arrived at the hospital at 1:36 a.m., police said, and was reportedly in stable condition.

North Moreland Avenue shooting

Officers arrived at 500 N. Moreland Avenue around 2:50 a.m., where they found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was “awake and breathing” when officers responded. No additional information was available.

Ohio/Delaware shooting

Police responded to a shots fired call near East Ohio Street and North Delaware Street around 3:05 a.m.

They eventually located a 26-year-old man who’d been shot in the face during a disturbance.

Police said the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Maidstone Road shooting

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to 6400 Maidstone Road, where they found a teenager had been shot.

The 18-year-old victim was in serious but stable condition, police said.

East Bradbury Avenue shooting

IMPD also responded around 4:40 a.m. to 2400 East Bradbury Avenue, where they located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The 28-year-old man was said to be “awake and breathing,” according to police.

Michigan/Grandview incident

IMPD also responded to an incident near Michigan Road and Grandview Drive around 5:30 a.m.

Officers found a white truck had been involved in a crash. IMPD initially believed both people inside the truck had been shot; however, police are considering this a death investigation for now, saying both victims suffered some type of trauma.

An adult male and an adult female were found inside the truck. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

All incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).