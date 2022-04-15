INDIANAPOLIS — A triple shooting is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side that has left three people dead.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shootings occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and I-465.

Police confirmed three victims were located at the scene, all were at first said to be in critical condition. Police updated shortly after that all three victims were pronounced deceased.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.