Thomas Watson

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last week, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made two arrests in recent homicides while a suspect in a November 2021 death has been charged with murder.

Police said on Wednesday the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 28-year-old Thomas Watson with murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Carlos Hale. Police said Hale was found dead inside a vehicle near 38th and Meridian streets on Nov. 9, 2021.

Watson is currently in custody in another county, police said.

Hale’s death is not the only homicide cleared in recent days by Indianapolis police. On Wednesday, officers detained 21-year-old Jalen Frierson and arrested him for the murder of 31-year-old Eric Preer. Police said Preer was found shot on N. College Ave on April 23. Preer died in the hospital from his gunshot injuries.

Frierson faces charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and robbery.

IMPD officers also made an arrest in the death of 19-year-old Tyvon Moore who was found shot and injured on April 25 on N. Gray Street and later died after being transported to a hospital. Police said they were able to quickly identify 19-year-old David Villanueva as a suspect in Moore’s murder.

Officers took Villaneuva into custody with the assistance of Greenwood police. He faces a preliminary charge of murder.

“IMPD homicide detectives have worked relentlessly to track down leads, identify suspects in these homicides and ultimately make arrests,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “We want to thank community members and others who stepped up and provided our detectives with essential information in locating and arresting these suspects. IMPD will continue to work with the community and our partners in the criminal justice system to bring justice to victims, their families and to get violent perpetrators off the streets.”

Booking photos of Frierson and Villaneuva were not available at this time.