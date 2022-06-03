NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced charges were filed after the Potters Bridge was spray painted last month.

Investigators say the wooden walls and decking of the Potters Bridge was spray painted in the early morning hours of May 25.

After the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted images of suspects on social media, the following people were charged with criminal mischief:

Brandon J. Damron, 19, Sheridan

Tyler A. Delay, 25, Noblesville

Nichole L. Monroe, 21, Noblesville

Any further inquiries should be made to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office at 317-776-8595.