MARION, Ind. — Three individuals have been arrested for murder and conspiracy to commit murder by Marion police after a recent shooting that resulted in the death of Contrel Jackson earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Marion Police Department, 31-year-old Shaun Harden, 18-year-old Da’von Bynum and 18-year-old Dejuan Martin, all identified by police as Indianapolis residents, were arrested in relation to the Aug. 22 shooting.

Jackson’s body was found near the intersection of W. 16th St. and S. Miller Ave. in Marion, according to previous reports. Police reported at the time that Jackson had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The release said that Marion police, along with Indiana State Police and the Indianapolis Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, located a suspected vehicle involved in the shooting at a home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis. Harden, along with Bynum and Martin, were all observed at the home.

Officials said that Harden was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Bynum was also arrested at the home for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, as well as an outstanding robbery charge.

According to the release, Martin fled the scene on foot. Martin reportedly threw a backpack as officers chased him and was seen entering a nearby home. Martin, who was later apprehended by IMPD’s SWAT team, was arrested on drug charges as well as one count of being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun, after the backpack was located and reportedly had drugs and a gun in it.

On Wednesday, the Marion Police Department and the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office obtained arrest warrants for all three of the individuals for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Officials said the warrants were served at the Marion County Jail and they will be brought to Grant County for hearings on the charges.