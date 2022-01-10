Indiana State Police: $2M worth of cocaine found in semi headed to Indianapolis

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A state trooper in Putnam County found $2 million worth of cocaine on Sunday after they pulled over a semi headed to Indianapolis, Indiana State Police said in a release.

At about 5:45 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on I-70 near the 41 mile marker.

ISP said the trooper detected “criminal indicators” while talking with the driver and called the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department for a canine. The canine gave a positive alert for the odor of illegal drugs, which led authorities to search the semi tractor-trailer.

The trooper discovered about 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper berth, state police said. ISP noted that the estimated street value of the cocaine is $2 million.

Vikram Sandhu (Photo Provided By Indiana State Police)

State police added that the driver — identified as 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu, of Queens, New York — was traveling from Houston, Texas to Indianapolis.

Sandhu was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he faces the following charges:

  • Felony dealing narcotics
  • Felony possession of narcotics

