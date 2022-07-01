The scene where the driver’s body was found on Rolling Dunes Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man is accused of murdering an Indy rideshare driver, stealing his vehicle and leaving the man’s body alongside the road on Indy’s west side Thursday.

Devin Powell is in police custody and faces preliminary charges of murder and robbery.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday on report of a person shot. Police said the victim was found by officers lying in a grassy area across the roadway.

The victim was said to be a male who was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound.

Through further investigation, detectives learned the victim was a driver for a rideshare company and had been reported missing earlier along with his vehicle. Police were able to track the vehicle to Merriville where Powell was found in possession of the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives credited the rideshare company with providing valuable information that helped lead to Powell’s arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

A booking photo of Powell was not available at the time this article was published.