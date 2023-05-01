BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Brown County arrested a 21-year-old Indianapolis man for his alleged role in a deadly crash over the weekend.

According to investigators, the fatal crash involved two vehicles and happened around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the area of State Road 135 South and Orchard Road.

Police said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jaffett Jackson Zelaya, 21, of Indianapolis, went airborne as it sped toward a hillcrest on State Road 135 with a slight curve. The Camaro then hit the roof of a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kevin Sullivan, 46, of Indianapolis.

Sullivan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Camaro caught fire after flipping several times. A 37-year-old passenger was flown to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Zelaya was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal/reckless driving – resulting in death, driving while suspended – resulting in death, operating vehicle while intoxicated- resulting in death, as well as possession of cocaine/narcotic drug and several OWI misdemeanors.