INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr.

On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male, later identified as Branch Jr., with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound(s). EMS transported Branch Jr. to Eskenazi hospital in critical condition where he later died.

On Thursday, police arrested King as a suspect in the case. Detectives learned that a verbal altercation occurred between Dionni and Stacey Branch Jr. before the shooting occurred.